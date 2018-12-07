Neil Portnow, Recording Academy President/CEO, rehearses for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in Jan. 2018. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

utting it mildly, 2018 was not a great year for Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow.

After 15 years of steady stewardship of the organization with little in the way of controversy under his watch, Portnow ignited a firestorm of criticism on the heels of a comment after January’s Grammys that it was time for women to “step up” if they wished to be better represented in the annual gala.

Portnow’s quick mea culpa did little to quell the outrage among many who argued vociferously that if it was time for anything, it was time for Portnow to step down. Several weeks later he announced that that was precisely what he would do — after his current contract expires in July.