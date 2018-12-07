A surprise challenger infiltrated the musical theater album category when the Grammy nominees were announced Friday: The television special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” starring Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper and John Legend, landed a nomination next to Tony Award winners “The Band’s Visit,” “Carousel,” “My Fair Lady” and “Once on This Island.”
Long considered Broadway’s Grammy category, the winner is often a cast album for whichever show won the best musical or best musical revival Tony Award. “Dear Evan Hansen” won last year. In 2016, “Hamilton” took the Grammy.
Thanks to this year’s twist, the Tonys’ best musical, “The Band’s Visit,” and musical revival, “Once on This Island,” are not exactly shoo-ins for a Grammy win.
Recording Academy voters were most impressed this year with the sound of Wakanda, the fictional African country from the film “Black Panther.”
The music assembled by Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar to accompany the Marvel Studios blockbuster received a field-leading eight nominations for its album and singles, including the hat trick of recognition in the top three categories of record, album and song of the year.
This is the second time in Lamar’s career that he has led the Grammy nominees. Lamar went into the 2016 ceremony with 11 nominations tied to his “To Pimp a Butterfly" and last year, his “Damn” competed for album of the year, ultimately losing to Bruno Mars.
Nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards were revealed Friday in Los Angeles, with multiple nominations going to Drake, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B and the soundtracks to "Black Panther” and "A Star is Born." The 61st Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 10 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
And the nominees are…
On Friday, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for album of the year.
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy;” Brandi Carlile, “By the Way, I Forgive You;” Drake, “Scorpion;” H.E.R., “H.E.R.;” Post Malone, Beer Bongs & Bentleys;” Janelle Monae, “Dirty Computer;” Kacey Musgraves, “Golden Hour;” and the “Black Panther” soundtrack overseen by Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar will will be in the running at the 2019 Grammy Awards. This marks the first time eight artists will battle it out for the top prize.