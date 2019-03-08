Advertisement

Lady Gaga, Hillary Clinton honor their heroes for International Women's Day

Mar 08, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Lady Gaga was among the celebrities and public figures who saluted their heroes Friday to mark International Women's Day. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images)

To celebrate International Women’s Day, female celebrities and public figures — from Lady Gaga to Hillary Clinton — honored fellow women across the globe who’ve influenced them and changed their lives.

Under trending hashtags such as #IWD2019, #InternationalWomen’sDay and #SheInspiresMe, they paid tribute Friday to their heroes, while others highlighted significant strides for gender equality. And others voiced that there’s more work to be done.

Here’s a taste of their celebratory posts:

