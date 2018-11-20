'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' gives an inside look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lavish ceremony

“Having established the shape and feel and look of the dress, attention was then turned to the veil and how that would play a part in the ensemble,” de Guitaut says. “The duchess, in discussion with Clare, decided that she would like to reference the Commonwealth, especially in view of Prince Harry’s role as a Commonwealth ambassador, to which he’d recently been appointed by queen. They began discussing ideas of how they could reference this in the ensemble in some way and the veil was the obvious choice. Clare began looking at the idea of flags, but she realized that probably wouldn’t work. And then they started looking at flowers. But instead of using national flowers as emblems they looked to the wild flowers of the different Commonwealth countries.”