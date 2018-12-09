'Crazy Rich Asians,' John Cho, Manny Jacinto honored for milestone year in Asian representation

“We made a little movie this year and we made a big movement — and when I say we, I mean ‘we’ in this room,” he told the Beverly Hilton ballroom audience, a rare industry gathering of those of Asian descent. He expressed his gratitude for their support of the Warner Bros. film and “for truly experiencing and understanding what pride means for the first time in my life. Thank you for showing me that community is power, and we are powerful. We don't need to ask for permission ever again.”