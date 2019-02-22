'Frankie and Johnny' Broadway revival sets location and dates

The anticipation is over. This year’s revival of “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, now has a home and an opening date.
On Friday, producers announced the romantic drama will have its 16-week run at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, with previews beginning May 4 and opening night set for May 30.
The play, directed by Broadway newcomer and Obie Award winner Arin Arbus, will end Aug. 25.
Terrence McNally’s timeless romance was first produced off-Broadway in 1987. This time, Shannon and McDonald will bring new life to the play, which follows the love affair between a cook and a waitress who find comfort in each other from their lonely lives.
Tickets go on sale Friday.