Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts on allegedly phony claims of racist, homophobic attack

By
| Chicago Tribune |
Mar 08, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Jail after posting bond on Feb. 21, 2019. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune)

A Cook County grand jury has charged actor Jussie Smollett in a 16-count indictment that alleges he lied to Chicago police about being the victim of a phony attack.

The "Empire" star had been initially charged last month by prosecutors on one felony count of filing a false report.

The incident sparked breathless international media coverage and intense social media speculation, accelerated by the political implications of an openly gay black man's alleged assault by attackers who put a noose around his neck.

Chicago police had worked around the clock on the case for three weeks — first to investigate an alleged hate crime, then to dismantle Smollett's phony story.

On Feb. 21, the day Smollett was charged, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson blasted the actor, saying the hoax dragged "Chicago's reputation through the mud."

Megan Crepeau writes for the Chicago Tribune.

