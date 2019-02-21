Jussie Smollett staged attack, exploiting ‘anger of racism to promote his career,’ police say

Chicago police said Thursday that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett staged the Jan. 29 attack that has sparked national attention — and even drew the ire of President Trump.
“This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary so he concocted a story about being attacked,” Police Supt. Eddie T. Johnson said at a news conference hours after Smollett turned himself over to authorities.
The actor-musician had been charged with felony disorder conduct for filing a false police report after he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck — an incident he recounted in front of a national audience on “Good Morning America” just last week.
“This announcement today recognizes that ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” Johnson said. “Bogus police reports cause real harm. They do harm to every legitimate victim who’s in need of support by police and investigators, as well as citizens of this city.”
President Trump took to Twitter Thursday to slam the actor, who had alleged that his attackers yelled comments relating to Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan.
“what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA,” the president tweeted.
Law enforcement officials said Smollett sent himself a threatening letter, using racist and homophobic language, at the Fox studio lot before prior to the supposed January attack. When that failed to get attention, he hired two brothers to carry out the attack scheme because he was dissatisfied with his salary, police said.
Authorities said the two Nigerian men, who Chicago police had in custody last week, offered up evidence that shifted the trajectory of the case. One piece of evidence was a $3,500 check Smollett used to pay the brothers, police said. Officials believe that the brothers wore gloves during the staged attack, but that scratches and bruises on Smollett were likely self inflicted.
The brothers are now witnesses in the case, Johnson said, and they decided to confess the entirety of what the plot was in the 47th hour of their custody.
“Absolute justice would be an apology to this city that he smeared, admitting what he did and be man enough to offer what he should offer up in terms of all the resources we put into this,” Johnson said of Smollett.
The superintendent described the last few weeks as “a publicity stunt” that gave the city of Chicago a scar it “didn’t earn and certainly didn’t deserve.” He also slammed the media for giving the celebrity case special attention that other hate crimes don’t get.
The 36-year-old actor is expected to appear in court later in the day and could face a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Reps for Smollett did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Thursday. However, on Wednesday night, his attorneys said that they “intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”
“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” his attorneys Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said in the Wednesday statement.
Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment, which have consistently voiced their support for Smollett since January, appeared to take pause on Thursday following Chicago police’s revelations.
“We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options,” the studio said in a statement to The Times.