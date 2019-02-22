A timeline of how the Jussie Smollett case unfolded

The saga of Jussie Smollett's alleged attack in Chicago last month took a surreal series of twists and turns leading up to Thursday's announcement that the "Empire" actor was charged with filing a false police report.
The actor, who stars on Fox’s “Empire,” turned himself over to authorities Thursday morning and was later released from jail after posting bond. At a news conference Thursday morning, Chicago police said Smollett orchestrated the attack he reported on Jan. 29.
The 36-year-old, who plays the openly gay musician Jamal Lyon on Fox’s musical drama, told Chicago police last month that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two people while he walked in an affluent Chicago neighborhood.
After weeks of investigation and testimony by two men who said Smollett paid them to help participate in the alleged attack, Smollett now faces up to three years in prison.
Here’s a timeline of how the case has unfolded:
Jan. 29 | Smollett files a police report on the attack
Smollett claims that around 2 a.m., two masked people approached him while he walked in downtown Chicago. The attackers hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, hit him in the face, poured a mysterious chemical substance on him and looped a rope around his neck, according to a statement by the Chicago Police Department.
Authorities call the incident a possible hate crime. TMZ reports that the assailants also yelled, “This is MAGA country” (a reference to President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan).
Chicago police expand their search that evening for camera footage of the alleged attack or of a vehicle.
Jan. 30 | Smollett leaves hospital as public condemns the attack
A spokesman for the actor tells The Times that Smollett “is out of the hospital and home recovering.”
As news of the attack spreads, fans, politicians and celebrities express an outpouring of support for the actor.
"We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own."
Later that day, Chicago police release photos of people of interest in the attack. Surveillance cameras in the area where the assault happened shows two individuals, though no encounter was captured, said Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi in a tweet.
Jan. 31 | Smollett’s family releases a statement on the assault
Smollett’s family publicly addresses the incident for the first time, calling the events “inhumane acts of domestic terrorism” and expressing gratitude that he came out of “this cowardly attack alive.”
President Trump calls the incident “horrible,” adding that it “doesn’t get worse” when asked about it in the Oval Office.
Feb. 1 | Smollett publicly addresses the attack for the first time
The entertainer releases a statement about the incident, in which he says, “My body is strong, but my soul is stronger… thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”
Smollett also addresses doubts about inconsistencies in his story and the little surveillance evidence.
“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” he says. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”
Feb. 2 | Smollett performs sold-out concert in first public appearance
Smollett plays to a full house at a sold-out show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.
“I had to be here tonight,” the R&B singer says to a crowd of cheering fans. “I couldn’t let those [attackers] win. I will always stand for love.”
Feb. 11 | Police call Smollett’s phone records ‘limited and redacted’
The Chicago PD says Smollett turned in “limited and redacted” phone records that “do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation.”
Police had asked the actor to hand over his phone because he had been conversing with his manager when the incident happened.
Feb. 13 | Two suspects are detained for questioning
Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, brothers of Nigerian descent, are detained for questioning after landing in Chicago from a trip to Nigeria. Officers raid their home.
Feb. 13 | Smollett gives his first TV interview
Smollett sits down for his first TV interview on “Good Morning America” since he was allegedly attacked last month. He tells Robin Roberts how “pissed off” he is at people doubting his story.
Police reveal that one of the detained men has appeared on the show “Empire” and say that media reports about the Smollett attack being a hoax are inaccurate and unconfirmed.
Feb. 15 | Suspects are released without charges
Questioning of the brothers and their attorney resumes. Twelve hours after calling them “possible suspects,” they are released without charges, officer Guglielmi says in a tweet.
Guglielmi denies reports claiming the attack was a scam and repeats that Smollett was being regarded as a victim.
Feb. 16 | Police say the investigation has ‘shifted’
Chicago authorities say the investigation into Smollett’s case has “shifted” after receiving details from the brothers questioned in the case, though no further elaboration was provided.
Later that day, the entertainer’s lawyers released a statement saying that although Smollett felt “victimized” by suspicions of the attack being a hoax, the actor would still cooperate with police.
Feb. 19 | State attorney recuses herself from investigation
Kim Foxx, the Cook County state attorney, recuses herself from the investigation.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case,” a statement from Foxx’s spokeswoman said.
Feb. 20 | Smollett is criminally charged for filing false police report
Chicago police announce that felony criminal charges against Smollett were approved by the Cook County state attorney’s office. The “Empire” actor is charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, and his attorneys announce their plan to “mount an aggressive defense.”
Earlier that day, Fox says in a statement that Smollett would not be cut from “Empire” despite speculation that he would be. Hours later, police authorities announce that Smollett is suspected of filing a false police report.
Feb. 21 | Smollett turns himself in and is arrested and released after posting bond
Smollett turns himself in and is arrested Thursday morning by the Chicago Police Department and is later released from Cook County jail after a judge sets a $100,000 bond. He is accused of staging the Jan. 29 attack against himself and for filing a false police report.
In a news conference shortly after the actor’s arrest, police Supt. Eddie T. Johnson says that “Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career” and that the actor “was dissatisfied with his salary so he concocted a story about being attacked.”
The “Empire” star denies the allegations and calls them “outrageous,” his attorneys told the judge. The “Empire” actor could be sentenced to as many as three years in prison.
Trump criticizes Smollett on Twitter after hearing the news. Smollett returns to the set of “Empire.”
