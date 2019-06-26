Cuba Gooding Jr. faces judge in groping case

Lawyers for Cuba Gooding Jr. are providing a Manhattan court with video they say will show the actor did not grope a woman at a New York City bar.
The prosecution, meanwhile, presented the court Wednesday with a deposition from Gooding’s accuser.
The defense is seeking dismissal of the case, saying delays could cost the actor film opportunities he has lined up. However, Judge Keisha Espinal said prosecutors need a chance to respond in writing.
Gooding nodded when he was asked outside court if he thinks his case will eventually be dismissed.
As the actor waited for his ride, a passerby yelled: “Show us the money, Cuba!” — referring to a line from Gooding’s Oscar-winning role in “Jerry Maguire.”
Gooding was arrested June 13. He has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges.