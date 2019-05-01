Rick Schroder arrested on suspicion of domestic violence again

Schroder got his start in show business at an early age, appearing alongside Jon Voight in the 1979 film remake “The Champ” and in the 1980s on the sitcom “Silver Spoons.” His other notable credits include the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and the shows “Strong Medicine” and “24.” More recently, he wrote and directed the miniseries “The Fighting Season” and appeared in Dolly Parton's “Coat of Many Colors” movies.