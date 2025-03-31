Kim Delaney, ‘General Hospital’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ actor, arrested on suspicion of a felony

Kim Delaney, seen in an episode of “General Hospital,” was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a felony in Marina del Rey.

Actor Kim Delaney, known for “General Hospital” and “NYPD Blue,” was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of a felony. James Morgan, her husband of 2½ years, was arrested as well on a misdemeanor charge.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the arrests to The Times on Monday. The two were arrested Saturday morning in Marina del Rey, Delaney on suspicion of felony assault and Morgan on suspicion of a misdemeanor. It was not the first time law enforcement had been called to the couple’s home.

The charges are related to what TMZ described Sunday as “a heated argument that turned physical.” People reported that Morgan, 54, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence while Delaney, 63, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff’s Department had no additional information Monday.

Representatives for Delaney did not respond immediately Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Bail for Morgan was set at $20,000. No bail amount was listed for Delaney, who appears to remain in custody. Both are due in court Tuesday.

The couple married Oct. 11, 2022, but Delaney filed for divorce five months later, seeking a temporary restraining order against Morgan for alleged domestic violence, according to court documents reviewed by The Times.

In the TRO request, Delaney stated that they were at a hotel in Philadelphia when Morgan got angry, grabbed her by the arm and by the hair, and yelled at and pushed her. She said he threatened that she would “regret this.” In the application, she said she was afraid to return to her home because of Morgan, who she said had been arrested for abuse in the past. She also alleged that he asked her to buy a gun for him, as he could not, given his arrest record.

“Whenever James gets mad, which is often he will shout loudly, push me, hit me, pull my hair. Neighbors have heard the noise & intervened often in the past year. The Sheriff came in March 2022 and many times in 2023,” she said in the restraining order request. She also said that on the day in question, Morgan pushed her down on the sidewalk after dinner and cocktails, hurting her arm. Her neighbors had stated a petition to have them evicted because of him, Delaney said.

The TRO was issued April 7, 2023. However, nobody showed up in court that May for the hearing to formalize or extend it, so it was dropped. Delaney also didn’t appear at a June 2023 hearing related to the dissolution of marriage, so the divorce case was moved off the court calendar.

Two weeks ago, Delaney published a tight close-up photo of herself and Morgan with their faces nearly touching, captioning it “Pure love” with a red heart emoji and the hashtags #lucky and #grateful. The couple marked a second anniversary in October, when she posted “A beautiful 2nd wedding anniversary!!! 10/11. And now anniversary weekend! Great memories! I love you, hubby-your wife for life.”

Delaney has struggled with alcohol in the past. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving in 2002 after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in Malibu and refusing to take a breath test. At a 2011 event honoring former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, the “Army Wives” actor was escorted off stage after delivering part of a bizarre and incoherent speech. She has reportedly been to rehab for alcohol abuse issues more than once.

Delaney was married to actor Charles Grant in the 1980s and to actor Joe Cortese from 1989 to 1994. She had a son, Jack, with Cortese, who was included for protection in her 2023 temporary restraining order request against Morgan.