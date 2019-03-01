Ryan Adams’ UK and Ireland tour canceled after allegations of sexual misconduct

Ryan Adams’ tour of the United Kingdon and Ireland, set to launch March 30, has been canceled after allegations of sexual misconduct by the singer-songwriter that surfaced last month.
On Friday, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation in a tweet and told fans that full refunds would be processed by the end of Monday.
The news comes weeks after the New York Times published an article headlined “Ryan Adams Dangled Success. Women Say They Paid a Price.” The report detailed allegations that Adams had a history of manipulating and harassing women in the music industry, and that he engaged in sexually explicit messages with a teenage girl, sparking an FBI investigation.
Adams, 44, denied all accusations but apologized on Twitter: “To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”
Actress and singer Mandy Moore, who was married to Adams for six years before they split in 2015, was among the women who accused the musician of controlling and abusive behavior.