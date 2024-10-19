Zayn Malik postpones U.S. tour after death of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has postponed his U.S. tour following the death Wednesday of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour,” the British singer posted on social media Saturday. “The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Payne, 31, died Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Argentine authorities said local police found drugs, alcohol and “destroyed objects and furniture” in Payne’s room, adding that he “may have fallen in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness.”

Payne’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans of One Direction and his fellow members of the U.K. boy band, including Malik, who wrote, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain what I’d give just to hug you one last time.” The band also shared a group statement: “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The affected dates of Malik’s tour include the Oct. 23 show at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium; the Oct. 25 show at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas; and the Oct. 27 show at L.A.’s Shrine Expo Hall, as well as Washington, D.C., and New York City appearances.