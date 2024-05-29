Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married, father of the groom Jon Bon Jovi confirms

Jake Bongiovi, left, and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, second from left, have tied the knot. Rocker Jon Bon Jovi, right, and his wife, Dorothea, attended.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have wed, according to father of the groom Jon Bon Jovi.

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer on Tuesday addressed rumors that the couple got married, telling an interviewer that the newlyweds are “great.”

“They’re absolutely fantastic,” the Grammy-winning rocker said on BBC’s “The One Show.” “It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. Yeah, it’s true.”

Advertisement

Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

The “Enola Holmes” star, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, were spotted over the weekend wearing wedding rings after reportedly tying the knot last weekend, but they had yet to publicly confirm the nuptials.

Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, were among the attendees, along with Brown’s parents, the Sun reported, citing sources who said it was “a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.” The couple, who reportedly wed in the U.S., is said to be planning a larger ceremony later this year

During a September appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Brown noted that her fiance, a model, had been hands-on while planning their big day.

“It’s not been stressful at all for me,” the British actor said. “Jake is very involved, he is very helpful during the whole process. I have never felt alone in it, which I think is nice. I am like, ‘Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately it’s a very intimate day for the both of us and we are excited.”

Although not much else is yet known about the weekend wedding, Brown’s “Stranger Things” co-star Matthew Modine revealed in March during an “Access Daily” interview that he would be serving as the couple’s officiant.

Advertisement

Brown, who shot to fame playing telekinetic teen Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi series “Stranger Things,” revealed in Wired’s “Web’s Most Searched Questions” series that she met Bongiovi through social media. They sparked relationship rumors in June 2021 after Bongiovi posted a selfie with her that he captioned “bff.” Brown told Wired in 2022 that they “were friends for a bit” before they started dating.

The Florence by Mills makeup line creator and the model alluded to their engagement in April 2023 with a pair of Instagram posts showing Brown wearing an engagement ring. They made their relationship Instagram official that November when she shared a photo kissing Bongiovi aboard the London Eye.

And while their young affianced status sparked a wave of “She’s 19” thoughts and opinions — aimed at the couple being too young to take such a leap — the star addressed the backlash months later. She told Marie Claire in November 2023 that she has a great understanding of her life’s timing, both personally and professionally, and that both their parents married young and are still happily together.

“It’s like — I know I should make this movie now. I know I should write this book now. I know I should do this now,” Brown said. “It’s not because I can’t do it in 10 years; of course I can do it in 10 years. But why, when I know that it’s going to work now?”

She added: “We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships. So it’s something that we both had that mutual drive for. His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it’s so nice to find a second family in that.”

In 2022, they walked several red carpets together, including the BAFTAs in March, the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in May and the October premiere of her Netflix movie “Enola Holmes 2.”

Advertisement

At the end of that year, the “Nineteen Steps” novelist referred to Bongiovi as her “partner for life.”

