The first Democratic debate won't break ratings records. And that's OK

Things will no doubt get testy. Front-runner Joe Biden will have to answer for his sudden denunciation of the long-standing Hyde Amendment, which bars federal healthcare funds from being used for abortions, and he and Cory Booker could get into it over Biden’s refusal to apologize for waxing nostalgic about the political “civility” that allowed him to work in the past with segregationists despite his loathing of their position. Bernie Sanders may be confronted about his “bros;” Elizabeth Warren could be asked, once again, about her past claims to Native American ancestry and will be pressed on how she’s going to pay for all the free stuff she keeps promising. And it will be interesting to see, given the number of women present, how gender-specific topics such as abortion and pay equity, not to mention the interruption issue, play out.