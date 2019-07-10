Do the ESPYs matter? Nearly 30 years on, it’s what happens off the field that defines their legacy

“It is hard to be so vulnerable in front of so many people, but I also find strength in that vulnerability,” Raisman continued. “I think people forget how hard it is to get up in front of a huge audience and many people watching back home on TV and talk about the hardest thing to ever happen to you .… What happened was a nightmare. But what kept me going was thinking about the possibility of someone else out there watching, and possibly gaining strength to speak out against their own abuser.”