Confessions of a ‘Game of Thrones’ binge watcher: 5 things I couldn’t bear to see again

Even the first time, you knew it was coming. The man who represented Tyrion in judgment by combat actually defeated the barely human Mountain, but then he made the classic mistake: Instead of claiming the victory and ending it, he monologued. Well, actually he danced around, demanding that the Mountain admit he raped and killed his sister. But in doing so, Oberyn (Pedro Pascal) made another rookie move: He got too close to the wounded bear. With a few deft moves, the Mountain (Hafthor Júlíus Bjornsson) was up and, in what may be the single most gruesome television death on record, crushed Oberyn’s skull like it was a pomegranate. It had some narrative value — the Mountain really is an animal — and I can’t say I felt too terrible about Oberyn’s death. But still. Saw it once, don’t need to see it again.