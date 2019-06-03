Is ‘Jeopardy!’ phenom James Holzhauer’s reign finally over?

And so it appears Holzhauer’s historic reign will end after 32 consecutive wins and total winnings of $2,464,216, including his $2,000 prize for finishing second on Monday. And though he racked up the big bucks faster than any other champion in history, he still didn’t quite surpass all-time winner Ken Jennings, who over the course of 74 victories in 2004 took home $2,520,700.