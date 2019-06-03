Drake gets upstaged by Barack Obama, Macaulay Culkin in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Drake, who attempted to troll Warriors star Stephen Curry by wearing a vintage Dell Curry (Stephen’s father) jersey to Game 1, turned his focus to another Golden State star for his wardrobe choice this time. In an apparent attempt to troll the injured Kevin Durant, who has yet to play in this series, Drake wore a hooded sweatshirt that featured on its back a photo of Macaulay Culkin in his iconic “Home Alone” pose with the caption “KEVIN?!?!?!”