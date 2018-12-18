Jimmy Fallon teams with Lin-Manuel Miranda for Puerto Rico episode of 'Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon is taking “The Tonight Show” on the road, announcing plans to join Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico next month to support recovery efforts for the island.
Miranda, who stars in the new “Mary Poppins Returns,” paid Fallon a visit Monday night to promote his 24 planned performances of “Hamilton” in Puerto Rico, an effort focused on raising funds to benefit the arts community around the island.
It’ll mark Miranda’s first return to the role that made him a household name, having departed from the Broadway run of the show in July 2016. In addition to starring as the titular character, Miranda also wrote the book, music and lyrics for the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
The special episode of “The Tonight Show” will air Jan. 15 and focus on the spirit of Puerto Rico, as well as the extensive damage suffered by the island during Hurricane Maria in September 2017. The show is also scheduled to feature a special “Hamilton” performance from Miranda and members of the new touring cast.
Check out the announcement from Monday night’s “Tonight Show.”