Amazon pulls back from original kids programming

Amazon began its foray into original series in 2013 with content like “Betas,” a half-hour comedy set in Silicon Valley, and the political satire “Alpha House.” Amazon Prime Video became more widely known as a streaming platform with the success of its series “Transparent,” about a transgender woman and her family. The company also became the first streaming service to have a movie nominated for best picture in 2017 with its drama “Manchester By the Sea.” That movie won an Oscar for best original screenplay and its star Casey Affleck won an Oscar for best actor.