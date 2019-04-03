Why AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aaron isn't worried about Disney-Fox colossus or Saudi Arabia

We launched our first theater in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. It was the first theater in 37 years in the country, and it’s been very popular ever since. We thought long and hard about what’s been in the news in recent months. We decided that what we were doing in Saudi Arabia was very beneficial to the people there. There are 33 million people in that country, 70% of whom are under the age of 30. They like going to the movies and had been deprived of that for decades. We had the opportunity to let them see what the rest of the world sees. We decided that the best thing we could do for the people of Saudi Arabia was to continue.