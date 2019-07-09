Do you remember the 1969 moon landing? We want to hear from you

Nearly 50 years ago, the United States put a person on the moon for the first time in history. Here at The Times, we’re looking into how Californians are celebrating the historic moment, how it’s remembered in museums and how live shows and TV programs are keeping the memory of Apollo 11’s epic mission alive.

Now, we want to hear from you.

Many Americans recall exactly where they were at 10:56 p.m. EST on July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon. Where were you? How old were you? Who were you with? Tell us your story.

Share it with us by filling out the form below or by emailing maya.eliahou@latimes.com.

