50 years ago, the first humans stepped on the moon. Here’s how the West is celebrating our ‘giant leap’

The U.S. Navy ship that recovered Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 in the Pacific Ocean is now a museum and will host eight days of celebrations and activities. The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum has permanent exhibitions about the space race and splashdown, as well as two space capsules (on loan) used for testing. The California Academy of Sciences offers a mobile observatory July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the ship; more festivities take place July 24, the 50th anniversary of the Hornet’s recovery of the Apollo 11 astronauts.