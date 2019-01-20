L.A. movie openings, Jan. 21-25: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway in ‘Serenity’ and more

Jan. 21
Volcanoes 3D: Fires of Creation National Geographic photographer Carsten Peter gives an IMAX-sized tour of hot spots — active and ancient — in Indonesia, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Pompeii and Hawaii. NR.
Jan. 22
Shiraz: A Romance of India
Restoration of 1928 silent historical drama set during the Mughal Empire. With Himansu Rai, Enakshi Rama Rau. Written by William A. Burton; based on a play by Niranjan Pal. Directed by Franz Osten. (1:37) NR.
Jan. 24
The Final Wish
Horror ensues when a young man finds a mysterious object among his recently deceased father’s possessions. With Lin Shaye, Michael Welch. Written by Jeffrey Reddick, William Halfon, Jonathan Doyle; story by Reddick. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. (1:35) NR.
Jan. 25
An Acceptable Loss
A former government security official’s knowledge poses a threat to those in power. With Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Written and directed by Joe Chappelle. (1:42) R.
Animas
Horror thriller from Spain. With Ángela Molina, Luis Bermejo. Written and directed by Laura Alvea, Jose F. Ortuño. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.
The Bounty Killer
A hired gun must rescue a Mexican landowner’s kidnapped daughter in this western. With Crispian Belfrage, Ethan McDowell. Written by Chip Baker, Danny Garcia, Jose L. Villanueva, Nick Reynolds. Directed by Baker. (1:27) NR.
Dead Ant
Peyote-addled rockers battle giant ants in the California desert. With Tom Arnold, Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Written by Ron Carlson; story by Carlson, Dan Sinclair, Hank Braxtan. Directed by Carlson. (1:37) NR.
Goodnight, Charlene
A West Texas mechanic’s unfaithful wife plots to have him murdered. With Daniel Ross Owens. Written and directed by Zuhdi. (1:20) NR.
Heartlock
A prison inmate seduces a female guard as part of his escape plan. With Alexander Dreymon, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Erik LaRay Harvey. Written by Jon Kauffman, Chris Cummings. Directed by Kauffman. (1:36) NR.
The Invisibles
Historical drama about Jews hiding in plain sight in WWII Berlin. With Max Mauff, Alice Dwyer. Written by Claus Räfle, Alejandra López. Directed by Räfle. (1:50) NR.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Modern-day kids have an Arthurian adventure. With Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart. Written and directed by Joe Cornish. (2:00) PG.
King of Beasts
Documentary about hunting lions for sport in Africa. Directed by Tomer Almagor, Nadav Harel. (1:26) NR.
King of Thieves
Retired crooks in London plan one last big score. With Michael Caine, Charlie Cox, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Michael Gambon, Ray Winstone. Written by Joe Penhall; based on an article by Mark Seal. Directed by James Marsh. (1:48) R.
Polar
A retired assassin battles hired killers sent by his former boss. With Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick. Written by Jayson Rothwell; based on a graphic novel by Víctor Santos. Directed by Jonas Åkerlund. (1:58) NR.
Serenity
The sudden reappearance of his ex-wife plunges a fishing boat captain with a dark past into dangerous moral waters. With Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Diane Lane. Written and directed by Steven Knight. (1:46) R.
West of Sunshine
A father forced to look after his young son tries to come up with cash to pay off a loan shark. With Damian Hill. Written and directed by Jason Raftopoulos. (1:18) NR.