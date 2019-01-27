SoCal movie events & revivals, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: 'Groundhog Day’ and ‘Caddyshack’ with Bill Murray and more

William Goldman Tribute This monthlong salute to the late screenwriter concludes with the 1987 fantasy tale “The Princess Bride” (Sun., 5 p.m.) based on Goldman’s book and starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and Andre the Giant; and director Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 docudrama “All the President’s Men” (Sun., 8:30 p.m.) starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. Writers Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills. Free. www.wga.org.
Groundhog Day Bill Murray stars Harold Ramis’ 1993 fantasy tale about a weatherman stuck reliving the same day over and over; with Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9. $12. www.laemmle.com.
Groundhog Day Pop-up Weekend A trio of classic comedies written and/or directed by Harold Ramis includes 1978’s “Animal House” starring John Belushi (Fri., 8 p.m.); 1993’s “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray (Sat., 8 p.m.); and 1980’s “Caddyshack” starring Murray, Chevy Chase, Ted Knight and Rodney Dangerfield (next Sun., 7 p.m.). The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. $18-$50. www.themontalban.com.
The Iron Giant A young boy befriends a massive robot in Brad Bird’s 1999 animated tale based on Ted Hughes’ classic 1968 children’s book; a discussion with Bird follows the screening. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.americancinematheque.com.
Letter from an Unknown Woman The Norton Simon’s new “Unknown Fates” film series gets underway with director Max Ophüls’ 1948 romantic drama set in early 20th-century Vienna and starring Louis Jourdan and Joan Fontaine. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; members, students and 18 and under, free). www.nortonsimon.org.
UCLA Film Festival UCLA Institute of American Cultures presents features, documentaries, shorts and comedies examining cultural and social justice issues; plus speakers, panel discussions and more. James West Alumni Center, 325 Westwood Place, Westwood. Fri., 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. www.iac.ucla.edu.