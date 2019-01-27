SoCal movie events & revivals, Jan. 27-Feb. 3: 'Groundhog Day’ and ‘Caddyshack’ with Bill Murray and more

Letter from an Unknown Woman The Norton Simon’s new “Unknown Fates” film series gets underway with director Max Ophüls’ 1948 romantic drama set in early 20th-century Vienna and starring Louis Jourdan and Joan Fontaine. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; members, students and 18 and under, free). www.nortonsimon.org.