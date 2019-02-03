L.A. movie events and revivals, Feb. 3-10: ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and more

The Pan African Film & Arts Festival Running Feb. 7-18, the 27th edition of the festival opens with “Amazing Grace,” the 2018 film documenting the late Aretha Franklin’s 1972 performance at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts. “Amazing Grace” screens at the Directors Guild of America, DGA Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $125 and up. Other festival screenings take place at Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres, 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., L.A. Various days and times. $6.50-$14. www.paff.org.