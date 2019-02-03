L.A. movie events and revivals, Feb. 3-10: ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and more

Madison Brookshire: Pure Time The artist, filmmaker, educator and curator presents a selection of his 16mm films. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org.
Five Easy Pieces Jack Nicholson stars in director Bob Rafelson’s 1970 drama about a refugee from the upper classes working in a California oil field; with Karen Black and Susan Anspach. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org.
Who Will Write Our History Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust screens this documentary, with dramatic re-creations, about Polish Jews who cataloged Nazi atrocities in the Warsaw Ghetto during WWII. Laemmle Music Hall Theater, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed., 7 p.m. $18. www.lamoth.org.
The Leopard Burt Lancaster plays the title role in Luchino Visconti’s 1963 period drama about a 19th-century Sicilian nobleman; with Alain Delon, Claudia Cardinale; in Italian with English subtitles. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
The Pan African Film & Arts Festival Running Feb. 7-18, the 27th edition of the festival opens with “Amazing Grace,” the 2018 film documenting the late Aretha Franklin’s 1972 performance at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts. “Amazing Grace” screens at the Directors Guild of America, DGA Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $125 and up. Other festival screenings take place at Cinemark Rave 15 Theatres, 3650 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., L.A. Various days and times. $6.50-$14. www.paff.org.
Blue Velvet Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper and Laura Dern star in writer-director David Lynch’s dark 1986 mystery thriller about murder and mayhem in small-town America. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com.
Orpheus The Norton Simon’s new “Unknown Fates” film series continues with director Jean Cocteau’s 1950 update of the classic Greek myth; in French with English subtitles. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 6 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; members, students and 18 and under, free). www.nortonsimon.org.
The Princess Bride Quote-along Audience members are invited to recite the dialogue during a screening of director Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy comedy starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant and Christopher Guest. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 8 p.m. $15, $18. www.lamiradatheatre.com.