L.A. movie openings, Feb. 22: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ and more

Feb. 22
The Changeover
A New Zealand teen does battle with a dark supernatural force threatening her family. With Erana James, Timothy Spall, Melanie Lynskey, Lucy Lawless. Written by Stuart McKenzie; based on a novel by Margaret Mahy. Directed by McKenzie, Miranda Harcourt. (1:35) NR.
1st Summoning
Student filmmakers investigate tales of occult activity at an abandoned warehouse. With Hayley Lovitt, Jason MacDonald. Written by Chris Piner. Directed by Raymond Wood. (1:37) NR.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, seek a mythical land in the latest entry in Dreamworks’ animated franchise. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois; based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. (1:44) PG.
Paddleton
Two middle-aged misfits forge an unlikely friendship, then one is diagnosed with terminal cancer. With Mark Duplass, Ray Romano, Marguerite Moreau. Written by Duplass, Alex Lehmann, Directed by Lehmann. (1:29) NR.
Ruben Brandt, Collector
A psychotherapist and four of his patients steal paintings from the world’s great art museums in this animated tale. With the voices of Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori. Written by Milorad Krstić, Radmila Roczkov. Directed by Krstić. In Hungarian and English with English subtitles. (1:36) R.
Run the Race
Two small-town brothers see high school athletics as their ticket to a better life. With Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Poloha, Mario Van Peebles, Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher. Written by Jake McEntire, Jason Baumgardner, Chris Dowling. Directed by Dowling. (1:41) PG.
What Is Democracy?
Documentary explores the past, present and possible future of democratic government. Written and directed by Astra Taylor. (1:47) NR.
Who Killed Cock Robin?
A reporter investigates a decade-old car crash. With Mason Lee, Wei-Ning Hsu. Written by Yen-Chi Chen, Yu Li Chen; story by Yu Shan Chen, Ze-Qing Cheng, Wei-Hao Cheng. Directed by Wei-Hao Cheng. In Mandarin and Min Nan with English subtitles. (1:58) NR.