SoCal movie events & revivals, March 3-10: ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and more

Hello, Dolly! Barbra Streisand plays the titular matchmaker in director Gene Kelly’s 1969 film version of the classic Broadway musical; with Walter Matthau, Tommy Tune, Michael Crawford and Louis Armstrong. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org
Singin’ in the Rain Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor star in this 1952 MGM musical comedy, co-directed by Kelly and Stanley Donen, about the transition from silents to talkies in the 1920s Hollywood. Various theaters. Tue., 7 p.m. $10. www.cinepolisusa.com
The Girls In this documentary by Farima Malekmadani, young girls in Iran talk about their hopes and dreams for the future; in Farsi with English subtitles; accompanied by the photo exhibit “Unexposed Wishes of Teenage Girls in Iran.” Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica. Wed., 7 p.m. $30. www.laemmle.com
The Guardians The UCLA Division of Geriatrics presents this exposé about abuses in the system for court-appointed conservatorship over vulnerable older adults; includes a panel discussion. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Tamkin Auditorium, 757 Westwood Plaza, Westwood. Wed., 5:30 p.m. Free; RSVP required. (310) 825-8253
The Producers A monthlong salute to director Mel Brooks kicks off with this 1967 showbiz satire starring Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. www.laemmle.com
Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition Black-and-white version of filmmaker George Miller’s slam-bang 2015 reboot of his post-apocalyptic action franchise; with Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com
Disney in Concert: A Silly Symphony Celebration Classic animated shorts with live accompaniment by CSUN Symphony Orchestra. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30 and up. www.TheSoraya.org