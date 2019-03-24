SoCal movie events & revivals, March 24-31: ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and more

The Shawshank Redemption 25th-anniversary screenings of director Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama, shot by cinematographer Roger Deakins and based on the Stephen King story about an innocent man sent to prison for a double murder in 1940s Maine; with Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown, James Whitmore. Various theaters. Tue., 7 p.m. $10. www.cinepolisusa.com.