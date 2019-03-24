SoCal movie events & revivals, March 24-31: ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and more

Anouk de Clercq: Future Images The Belgian artist screens a selection of her monochrome films illuminating people’s relationship to the spaces they inhabit. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org.
Cabaret Oscar winners Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey star in director Bob Fosse’s 1972 adaptation of the Kander and Ebb musical set in a decadent nightclub in pre-WWII Berlin; with Michael York. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org.
The Shawshank Redemption 25th-anniversary screenings of director Frank Darabont’s 1994 drama, shot by cinematographer Roger Deakins and based on the Stephen King story about an innocent man sent to prison for a double murder in 1940s Maine; with Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown, James Whitmore. Various theaters. Tue., 7 p.m. $10. www.cinepolisusa.com.
Spaceballs Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Joan Rivers, John Candy and Rick Moranis star in director Mel Brooks’ 1987 sendup of the “Star Wars” franchise. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. www.laemmle.com.
The Daughter of Dawn Long-lost silent film from 1920 features an all-Native American cast of hundreds of Kiowa and Comanche tribal members. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14). www.theautry.org.