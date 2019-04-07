SoCal movie events & revivals, April 7-14: ‘The Searchers,’ a Claire Denis retrospective and more

10th TCM Classic Film Festival Four-day salute marks the cable channel’s 25th anniversary with screenings of such fan-favorites as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Sound of Music,” “Star Wars,” “Gone With the Wind,” etc., plus documentaries, shorts, panel discussions and more. TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the Egyptian Theatre, Arclight Cinerama Dome and other area venues, Hollywood. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. $20 and up; passes and discounts available. www.filmfestival.tcm.com