SoCal movie events & revivals, April 21-28: ‘Mulholland Drive,’ ‘The Crow’ and more

UCLA Celebration of Iranian Cinema Festival includes the L.A. premiere of Ali Jaberansari’s “Tehran: City of Love” (Sat., 7:30 p.m.) plus restorations of two landmark Iranian New Wave films and more; all films in Persian with English subtitles; co-presented by the Farhang Foundation. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Starts Sat.; ends May 11. $10. www.cinema.ucla.edu