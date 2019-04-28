SoCal movie events & revivals, April 28-May 5: ‘Pink Flamingos’ and more

Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-A-Long Audience members are encouraged to sing along to the music of Queen in rooftop screenings of the 2018 bio-pic about the British rock band. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 8 p.m. Also at Level, 888 S. Olive St., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $17-$24; for ages 18 and up. www.rooftopcinemaclub.com