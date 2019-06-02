SoCal movie events & revivals, June 2-9: ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ a Doris Day double feature and more

INAATE/SE/ An ancient Ojibway story based on a prophecy predicting the arrival of Europeans is reimagined in Adam Khalil and Zack Khalil’s 2016 mix of documentary, narrative and experimental film. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. theautry.org