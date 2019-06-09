L.A. movie openings, June 9-16: ‘The Dead Don’t Die,’ a Bob Dylan rock doc and more

June 12
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
The filmmaker examines America in 1975 through the singer-songwriter’s music and tour in the fall of that year; with Allen Ginsberg, Patti Smith, Joan Baez. (2:22) NR.
June 14
American Woman
The disappearance of her teenage daughter leaves a Pennsylvania mother to raise her grandson. With Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Amy Madigan. Written by Brad Ingelsby. Directed by Jake Scott. (1:51) R.
Barbara Rubin & the Exploding NY Underground
Documentary about the pioneering experimental filmmaker, a contemporary of Andy Warhol, Allen Ginsberg and Bob Dylan. Directed by Chuck Smith. (1:18) NR.
Being Frank
A 1990s teen discovers his father has a secret family in another town. With Jim Gaffigan, Logan Miller, Anna Gunn, Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky. Written by Glen Lakin. Directed by Miranda Bailey. (1:49) NR.
Blackbear
A Marine once held captive by ISIS reenters the world of mixed martial arts. With Scott Pryor, Darrin Henson. Written by Pryor. Directed by J.M. Berrios. (1:34) NR.
Clinton Road
Teens run afoul of a twisted cult in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. With Eric Roberts, Ice-T, Vincent Pastore, James DeBello, Erin O’Brien. Written by Derek Ross Mackay, Noel Ashman; story by Steve Stanulis. Directed by Stanulis, Richard Grieco. (1:17) NR.
Daughter of the Wolf
A military veteran turns the tables on the men who kidnapped her son. With Gina Carano, Richard Dreyfuss, Brendan Fehr. Written by Nika Agiashvlli. Directed by David Hackl. (1:31) R.
The Dead Don’t Die
A small town is overrun by zombies in writer-director Jim Jarmusch’s star-studded horror comedy. With Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Tom Waits. (1:45) R.
Deep Murder
A killer stalks the set of a soft-core adult film in this comedy. With Jerry O’Connell, Katie Aselton, Stephanie Drake, Chris Redd, Jessica Parker Kennedy. Written by Quinn Beswick, Josh Margolin, Benjamin Smolen, Nikolai von Keller. Directed by Nick Corirossi. (1:35) NR.
5B
Documentary tells the story of the first AIDS hospital ward in the U.S., established in San Francisco in 1983. Directed by Paul Haggis, Dan Krauss. (1:34) PG-13.
For the Birds
Documentary about a rural woman whose large menagerie of chickens, ducks, turkeys and geese takes a toll on her personal life. Directed by Richard Miron. (1:32) NR.
Framing John DeLorean
Alec Baldwin portrays the controversial 1980s automaker in this blend of drama and documentary. With Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles, Dean Winters. Written by Dan Greeney, Alexandra Orton. Directed by Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce. (1:49) NR.
Funan
A mother searches for her young son in 1970s Cambodia under the brutal Khmer Rouge regime in this animated drama. Written by Denis Do, Magali Pouzol, Elise Trinh. Directed by Do. In French with English subtitles. (1:24) NR.
Hampstead
An unexpected romance blooms between an American widow and a solitary Irishman who lives in the vast London park. With Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton, Lesley Manville. Written by Robert Festinger. Directed by Joel Hopkins. (1:42) PG-13.
Head Count
A demonic entity stalks teens on a weekend trip to Joshua Tree. With Ashleigh Morghan, Isaac Jay, Sam Marra. Written by Michael Nader; story by Elle Callahan. Directed by Callahan. (1:30) NR.
Killer Unicorn
A Brooklyn party boy and his drag-queen friends are stalked by a masked killer. With Alejandro La Rosa, Dennis Budesheim, Markus Kelle. Written by José D. Álvarez. Directed by Drew Bolton. (1:14) NR.
Lost Angelas
A struggling screenwriter searches the dark side of Hollywood for his missing former fiancée, an up-and-coming actress. With William Wayne, Korrina Rico, Jon Jacobs. Written by Wayne, Jen Zias. Directed by Wayne. (1:28) NR.
Men in Black: International
A new generation of alien-busting agents searches for a mole in their midst. With Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson. Written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway; based on the characters created by by Lowell Cunningham. Directed by F. Gary Gray. (1:55) PG-13.
Murder Mystery
A New York City cop and his wife, on vacation in Europe, go on the lam after being framed for a homicide. With Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Terence Stamp. Written by James Vanderbilt. Directed by Kyle Newacheck. (1:36) PG-13.
Pause
A middle-aged woman in a loveless marriage fantasizes about the young man who was hired to paint the building she lives in. With Stela Fyrogeni. Written and directed by Tonia Mishiali. In Greek with English subtitles. (1:28) NR.
Plus One
Longtime friends go as each other’s dates to a series of summer weddings. With Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, Beck Bennett, Rosalind Chao. Written and directed by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer. (1:39) NR.
The Raft
Documentary about a Mexican anthropologist’s controversial 1973 social experiment in which a crew of six women and five men attempted to sail across the Atlantic. Directed by Marcus Lindeen. (1:37) NR.
The Reports on Sarah and Saleem
An Israeli woman who runs a cafe in Jerusalem embarks on a dangerous affair with a Palestinian deliveryman. With Adeeb Safadi, Sivane Kretchner. Written by Rami Musa Alayan. Directed by Muayad Alayan. In Arabic, Hebrew and English with English subtitles. (2:07) NR.
Say My Name
Two complete strangers visiting a sleepy Welsh village find their one-night stand interrupted by a robbery. With Lisa Brenner, Nick Blood. Written by Deborah Frances-White. Directed by Jay Stern. (1:23) R.
Shaft
Samuel L. Jackson’s supercool New York City private eye must help his FBI analyst son solve a murder. With Jessie T. Usher, Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Richard Roundtree. Written by Kenya Barris, Alex Barnow. Directed by Tim Story. (1:51) R.
Surprise Me!
A romantically challenged party planner is tasked with pulling together a Hollywood producer’s surprise wedding. With Fiona Gubelmann, Sean Faris, Jonathan Bennett, LaShawn Banks. Written and directed by Nancy Goodman. (1:43) NR.
This One’s for the Ladies
Documentary on African America male strippers and the women who love them. Directed by Gene Graham. (1:20) NC-17.
Vault
Small-time crooks in 1970s Rhode Island plot to steal a multi-million-dollar stash of cash from the local mob. With Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, Samira Wiley, Chazz Palminteri, Burt Young, Don Johnson. Written by Tom DeNucci, B. Dolan. Directed by DeNucci. (1:39) R.