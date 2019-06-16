L.A. movie openings, June 16-23: ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Child’s Play’ and more

A rock musician in 1980s Russia finds himself caught in a love triangle with his wife and a protege. With Teo Yoo, Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk. Written by Mikhail Idov, Lili Idova, Ivan Kapitonov, Kirill Serebrennikov; based on the memoirs of Natlya Naumenko. Directed by Serebrennikov. In Russian and English with English subtitles. (2:06) NR.