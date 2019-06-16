L.A. movie openings, June 16-23: ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Child’s Play’ and more

June 19
The Edge of Democracy
Documentary on the recent years of political turmoil in Brazil. Directed by Petra Costa. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.
June 21
Anna
A beautiful young woman lives a secret life as a top assassin. With Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy. Written and directed by Luc Besson. (1:58) R.
Burn Your Maps
A young boy whose parents’ marriage is in trouble develops an all-consuming fascination with the country of Mongolia. With Jacob Tremblay, Vera Farmiga, Marton Csokas, Suraj Sharma. Written and directed by Jordan Roberts; based on the short story by Robyn Joy Leff. (1:42) PG-13.
Child’s Play
The murderous doll Chucky is back in this revival of the 1988 horror classic. With Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and the voice of Mark Hamill. Written by Tyler Burton Smith; based on characters created by Don Mancini. Directed by Lars Klevberg. (2:00) R.
The Command
Fact-based drama about the Russian Navy’s deadly Kursk submarine disaster in 2000. With Matthias Schoenaerts, Léa Seydoux, Max von Sydow, Colin Firth. Written by Robert Rodat. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg. (1:57) PG-13.
The Feeling of Being Watched
Documentary about FBI surveillance of an Arab American neighborhood in Chicago in the decade before Sept. 11. Directed by Assia Boundaoui. (1:27) NR.
In the Aisles
A reclusive man finds romance when he takes a job on the nightshift at a big-box store. With Franz Rogowski, Sandra Hüller, Peter Kurth. Written by Clemens Meyer, Thomas Stuber; based on a short story by Meyer. Directed by Stuber. In German with English subtitles. (2:05) NR.
Into the Mirror
A young man with identity issues moves to London and discovers the underground drag scene. With Jamie Bacon, Charles Streeter, John Sackville. Written by Bacon, Charles Streeter. Directed by Lois Stevenson. (1:05) NR.
Leto
A rock musician in 1980s Russia finds himself caught in a love triangle with his wife and a protege. With Teo Yoo, Irina Starshenbaum, Roman Bilyk. Written by Mikhail Idov, Lili Idova, Ivan Kapitonov, Kirill Serebrennikov; based on the memoirs of Natlya Naumenko. Directed by Serebrennikov. In Russian and English with English subtitles. (2:06) NR.
Madam Yankelova’s Fine Literature Club One member of a secret society of women who despise and murder unsuspecting men reconsiders her beliefs. With Keren Mor, Hana Laslo, Ania Bukstein, Yiftach Klein, Lea Koenig and Razia Israeli. Guilhad Emilio Schenker, Yossi Meiri. Directed by Schenker. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.
Nightmare Cinema
Five strangers in an abandoned movie theater find themselves at the mercy of a sinister projectionist in this horror anthology. With Mickey Rourke, Richard Chamberlain, Elizabeth Reaser, Annabeth Gish. Written by Mick Garris, Alejandro Brugués, Richard Christian Matheson, Sandra Becerril, David Slade, Lawrence C. Connolly. Directed by Garris, Joe Dante, Slade, Ryuhei Kitamura, Alejandro Brugués. (1:59) R.
The Quiet One
Documentary on musician Bill Wyman, the former founding member of the Rolling Stones. Written and directed by Oliver Murray. (1:49) NR.
Round of Your Life
A reluctant teen golf prodigy turns to prayer when his pro-golfer dad is seriously injured in a car accident. With Evan Hara, Boo Arnold, Katie Leclerc, Alexandria DeBerry, Richard T. Jones. Written by Tim Ogletree. Directed by Dylan Thomas Ellis. (1:31) NR.
The Samuel Project A teen art student gets to know his grandfather, a Holocaust survivor. With Hal Linden, Ryan Ochoa, Ken Davitian, Liza Lapira. Written by Chris Neighbors, Marc Fusco; story by Steve Weinberger, Neighbors, Fusco. Directed by Fusco. (1:32) PG-13.
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Documentary on the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Beloved.” Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. (2:00) PG-13.
Toy Story 4
The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar’s beloved computer-animated franchise. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. (1:40) G.
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
Documentary about a crusading civil-rights attorney in Alabama. Directed by George Kunhardt, Peter W. Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt. (1:41) NR.
Wild Rose
A Glasgow woman, newly released from prison, dreams of becoming a country music superstar. With Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo. Written by Nicole Taylor. Directed by Tom Harper. (1:40) R.