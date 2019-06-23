SoCal movie events & revivals, June 23-30: ‘Fargo,’ ‘A Serious Man,’ ‘Forrest Gump’ and more

Fargo/A Serious Man A Coen brothers double feature pairs their Minnesota-set 1996 crime drama starring Frances McDormand, William H. Macy and Steve Buscemi with their 1960s-set 2009 dark comedy starring Michael Stuhlbarg as a modern-day Job. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com
Forrest Gump 25th-anniversary screenings of Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 comedy drama starring Tom Hanks as a slow-witted man who nevertheless leads an extraordinary life; with Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 3 and 7 p.m. $9.99, $11.49. fathomevents.com
To Be or Not to Be Jack Benny and Carole Lombard costar in Ernst Lubitsch’s 1942 comedy about a Polish theater troupe engaged in espionage against the Nazis. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. lacma.org
Grease The 1950s-set 1978 musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John kicks off the Grove’s new “Level 8 Drive In” rooftop-screening series. The Grove LA, parking structure, 189 The Grove Dr., L.A. Wed., 6:30 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. thegrovela.com
NSFW Fest Planet Queer screens video content including art and adult films, amateur videos, etc.; for ages 18 and up. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 8 p.m. $10. highwaysperformance.org
AIDS Diva: The Legend of Connie Norman Documentary about the late AIDS activist and LGBTQ media spokesperson. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $50. highwaysperformance.org
Crossroads A series of three rooftop screenings kicks off with this 2002 vehicle starring pop music’s Britney Spears. Madame Tussauds Hollywood, 6933 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 6 p.m. $25-$35. madametussauds.com
Last Remaining Seats The Los Angeles Conservancy wraps its annual summer series with the 1969 western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” featuring Robert Redford and Paul Newman (Sat., 2 p.m.) and Sidney Lumet’s 1976 drama “Network” written by Paddy Chayefsky and starring William Holden, Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch (Sat., 8 p.m.). The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. $16-$22. laconservancy.org
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 Oscar-winning short documentary about artist Mindy Alper and her struggles with depression and anxiety. Laemmle Royal Theater, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Next Sun., 10:30 a.m. $55-$100. eventbrite.com