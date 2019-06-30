SoCal movie events & revivals, June 30-July 7: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more

Gaytino! Made in America Writer-performer Dan Guerrero’s new film based on his autobiographical solo show about growing up gay and Chicano. West Hollywood City Council Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. weho.org
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 Oscar-winning short documentary about artist Mindy Alper and her struggles with depression and anxiety. Laemmle Royal Theater, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 10:30 a.m. $55-$100. eventbrite.com
The Iron Giant Cinépolis Summer Kids Series presents Brad Bird’s animated 1999 sci-fi fable, based on the Ted Hughes novel, about a young boy in the 1950s who befriends a gigantic robot from another world. Various theaters. Tue., Thu., 10 a.m. $6. cinepolisusa.com
Jaws Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster about three men in a boat in pursuit of a great white shark; with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com
Mad Max: Fury Road Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult star in filmmaker George Miller’s slam-bang 2015 reboot of his post-apocalyptic action franchise; with fireworks. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Wed., 9 p.m. $38. cinespia.org
Yankee Doodle Dandy Oscar winner James Cagney portrays legendary Broadway song-and-dance man and composer George M. Cohan in this musical 1942 bio-drama directed by Michael Curtiz. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 8 p.m. $10; packages available. sierramadreplayhouse.org
I Know What You Did Last Summer Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in this 1997 slasher flick about four teens being stalked by a vengeful killer with a hook for a hand. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. laemmle.com
Jurassic Park The OC Parks Sunset Cinema outdoor-screening series gets underway with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dino-thriller; with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight. Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton. Fri., 6 p.m. Free. ocparks.com
Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic; with Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com