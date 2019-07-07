SoCal movie events & revivals, July 7-14: ‘Double Indemnity,’ ‘Star Wars’ and more

Thanks for the Memories! The Alex Film Society and the Glendale Historical Society celebrate Glendale’s place in movie history with an evening of vintage film clips, newsreels, silents, comedy shorts and cartoons; hosted by Adam Felber of NPR’s “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $30. alextheatre.org