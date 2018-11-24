The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: 'Little Women,' 'The General' and more

Little Women Winona Ryder, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Susan Sarandon costar in director Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 adaptation of of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 19th-century novel about the four March sisters and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts; part of the “Holidays in the Movies” series. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sat., 3 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu.