The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 25-Dec. 2: 'Little Women,' 'The General' and more

Superman The Man of Steel (Christopher Reeve) returns to the big screen in a 40th-anniversary screening of director Richard Donner’s super-fun 1978 superhero tale; with Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Margot Kidder. Various theaters. Sun., Tue., 3 and 7 p.m.; also Mon., Dec. 3. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com.
LACMA Tuesday Matinees A monthlong salute to screen siren Jean Harlow concludes with “Bombshell,” director Victor Fleming’s pre-code 1933 rom-com about a Hollywood sex symbol desperately seeking an image makeover. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. (323) 857-6010. www.lacma.org.
Anniversary Classics Secrets are revealed when a movie producer invites other showbiz types for a Mediterranean cruise aboard his yacht in “The Last of Sheila.” James Coburn, Raquel Welch, James Mason, Richard Benjamin, Dyan Cannon and “Deadwood’s” Ian McShane costar in this 1973 whodunit written by Anthony Perkins and Stephen Sondheim and directed by Herbert Ross. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $15. www.laemmle.com.
The General A train engineer (director-star Buster Keaton) leaps into action when Union spies abscond with his beloved locomotive in this silent 1926 comedy-thriller set during the Civil War; program also includes the 1921 Keaton short “The High Sign.” American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
Little Women Winona Ryder, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Susan Sarandon costar in director Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 adaptation of of Louisa May Alcott’s classic 19th-century novel about the four March sisters and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts; part of the “Holidays in the Movies” series. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sat., 3 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu.