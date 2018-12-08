The week ahead in SoCal movie events and revivals, Dec. 9-16: 'Mandy,' 'My Neighbor Totoro' and more

Wild Relatives Filmmaker Jumana Manna ties together the war in Syria and efforts to protect bio-diversity. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.redcat.org.
Tuesday Matinees Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star in Alfred Hitchcock’s chilling black-and-white 1960 thriller “Psycho.” LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. www.lacma.org.
My Neighbor Totoro A five-film salute to Hayao Miyazaki kicks off with the Japanese animator’s 1988 fantasy tale about two young girls who befriend a large, bunny-like forest creature. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; also next Sun., 3 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
Throwback Thursdays A luxury ocean liner is capsized by a tidal wave on New Year’s Eve in the star-studded 1972 disaster flick “The Poseidon Adventure.” With Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine, Shelley Winters, Leslie Nielsen. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $9, $12. www.laemmle.com.
Mandy Nicolas Cage and Andrea Riseborough star in Panos Cosmatos’ bloody 2018 thriller about a couple menaced by a murderous cult. With Bill Duke, Linus Roache. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., midnight. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com.
Holidays in the Movies A young boy (Peter Billingsley) has a big ask for Santa in the nostalgic 1983 holiday comedy “A Christmas Story,” based on the writings of humorist Jean Shepherd. With Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu.