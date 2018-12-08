The week ahead in SoCal movie events and revivals, Dec. 9-16: 'Mandy,' 'My Neighbor Totoro' and more

Holidays in the Movies A young boy (Peter Billingsley) has a big ask for Santa in the nostalgic 1983 holiday comedy “A Christmas Story,” based on the writings of humorist Jean Shepherd. With Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu.