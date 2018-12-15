The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Dec. 16-23: 'The Lion in Winter' and more

The Lion in Winter Peter O’Toole is England’s Henry II and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn is his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, in this 1968 historical drama based on the Broadway play. With Anthony Hopkins, Nigel Terry and Timothy Dalton. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.