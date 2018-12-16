L.A. movie openings, Dec. 16-23: 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'Aquaman' and more

The half-man, half-Atlantean is the latest D.C. superhero to get an origin story with this underwater adventure. With Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman. Written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Will Beall; story by James Wan, Geoff Johns, Beall; based on characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. Directed by Wan. (2:23) PG-13.