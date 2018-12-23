The week ahead in SoCal movie events and revivals, Dec. 23-30: '2001: A Space Odyssey,' 'Yentl' and more

Yentl Barbra Streisand directs and stars as a Jewish girl in early 20th-century Poland who disguises herself as a boy in order to study scripture in this 1983 musical drama; with Mandy Patinkin and Amy Irving. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.laemmle.com.