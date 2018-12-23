The week ahead in SoCal movie events and revivals, Dec. 23-30: '2001: A Space Odyssey,' 'Yentl' and more

It’s a Wonderful Life James Stewart stars in director Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday tale; with Donna Reed, Henry Travers and Gloria Grahame. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 and 7:30 p.m. $12. www.americancinematheque.com.
The Greatest Cartoons Ever The Alex Film Society’s eighth-annual animation festival features classic shorts starring Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Popeye, Woody Woodpecker and Tom and Jerry. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Wed., 2 and 7 p.m. $8.50-$12.50. www.alexfilmsociety.org.
2001: A Space Odyssey Director Stanley Kubrick’s effects-laden 1968 sci-fi fable, co-written by author Arthur C. Clarke; with Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, and Douglas Rain as the voice of the HAL 9000 computer. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.americancinematheque.com.
Yentl Barbra Streisand directs and stars as a Jewish girl in early 20th-century Poland who disguises herself as a boy in order to study scripture in this 1983 musical drama; with Mandy Patinkin and Amy Irving. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.laemmle.com.
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas Dolly Parton and the late Burt Reynolds costar in the 1982 screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical; with Jim Nabors, Charles Durning and Dom DeLuise. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., midnight. $12. www.landmarktheatres.com.