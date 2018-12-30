The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Dec. 30-Jan. 6, 2018: 'Duck Soup,' 'The Godfather' and more

William Goldman Month The Writers Guild of America West kicks off a four-film series celebrating the late screenwriter’s work with the Oscar-winning 1969 western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford; with pre-show remarks by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin in person. Writers Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free. www.wga.org