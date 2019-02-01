30 years after making history with 'A Dry White Season,' director Euzhan Palcy looks back

So Palcy opted for the next best thing. “When I came across the book ‘A Dry White Season’ [by Andre Brink], I saw immediately what I could do,” Palcy says, “because [it’s] about the awakening of a white man, an Afrikaner. He saw the light, and decided to fight his own brothers in the name of justice. I decided to make the adaptation a story of two families – one black and one white.” Though the film was shot in Zimbabwe, Palcy traveled undercover to Soweto to research the details.