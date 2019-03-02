New video: Disturbing mystery ‘Burning’ turns a character study into a game of cat and mouse

Lee Chang-dong’s disturbing mystery movie “Burning” racked up an impressive string of critics awards throughout 2018 but somehow failed to land a foreign-language film Oscar nomination. Even without the academy’s stamp of approval, “Burning” will be remembered as one of the era’s best pictures. It’s a beguiling drama, based on a Haruki Murakami short story, about an aimless, cash-strapped young man (played by Yoo Ah-in) who falls in love with a flighty former classmate (Jeon Jong-seo), then is gripped by jealousy and suspicion when she starts hanging around with a creepily calm, mega-rich playboy (the sublime Steven Yeun, who also deserved some Oscar recognition). The movie’s first half is a subdued character study about a misfit kid. In the second half, he plays detective, looking for clues to how to get his life together, in what becomes a nail-biting game of cat and mouse.