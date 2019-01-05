New Video: 'Monsters and Men' will spark spirited discussions about race relations

In a year filled with thoughtful, pointed films about the state of race relations in America, writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s fine feature filmmaking debut “Monsters and Men” flew under the radar after drawing some buzz at Sundance. Inspired by multiple recent news stories, the movie follows three characters, each affected by the police shooting of an unarmed black man. John David Washington plays a cop torn between his loyalty to the force and his sense of right and wrong, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays a star high school athlete considering protesting the shooting and Anthony Ramos is a family man and beloved community leader who captured the whole incident on his phone. With its unusual narrative structure and its nuanced take on hot-button issues, “Monsters and Men” is an impressive first film for Green and ought to find more of an audience — and spark some good conversations around the living room — now that it’s available to watch at home.